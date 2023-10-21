Open Menu

Nawaz Reaches Huzuri Bagh By Helicopter

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Nawaz reaches Huzuri Bagh by helicopter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif reached Huzuri Bagh from the Lahore airport by a helicopter.

Shehbaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar and others accompanied him in the helicopter, while Rana Sanaullah, Hamza Shehbaz, Suleman Shehbaz, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Saiful Mulook Khokhar were present at Huzuri Bagh to receive Nawaz Sharif.

Upon reaching the garden, they were welcomed by Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiana and others, besides the PML-N leadership.

Nawaz Sharif and all PML-N leaders offered Maghrib prayers in the lawns of Huzuri Bagh, situated adjacent to the public meeting venue.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khawaja Saad Rafique Ishaq Dar Rana SanaUllah Bagh Muhammad Ali Muslim All From Airport

Recent Stories

Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

8 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-e ..

Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-exile in London

13 minutes ago
 WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes i ..

WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes in Dubai

42 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance launches digital transformatio ..

Ministry of Finance launches digital transformation initiatives using metaverse ..

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam explains factors for losing match again ..

Babar Azam explains factors for losing match against Australia

2 hours ago
Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn to Gaza

2 hours ago
 e&amp; wraps up successful participation at GITEX ..

E&amp; wraps up successful participation at GITEX Global 2023

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif touches down motherland after four-ye ..

Nawaz Sharif touches down motherland after four-year long exile

4 hours ago
 A state of the art and modern Tourist Information ..

A state of the art and modern Tourist Information Center (TIC) will be establish ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, China decide to strengthen cooperation b ..

Pakistan, China decide to strengthen cooperation between mainstream media

4 hours ago
 PM, Palestinian President discuss current situatio ..

PM, Palestinian President discuss current situation in Palestine

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan