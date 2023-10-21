Nawaz reaches Huzuri Bagh by helicopter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif reached Huzuri Bagh from the Lahore airport by a helicopter.

Shehbaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar and others accompanied him in the helicopter, while Rana Sanaullah, Hamza Shehbaz, Suleman Shehbaz, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Saiful Mulook Khokhar were present at Huzuri Bagh to receive Nawaz Sharif.

Upon reaching the garden, they were welcomed by Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiana and others, besides the PML-N leadership.

Nawaz Sharif and all PML-N leaders offered Maghrib prayers in the lawns of Huzuri Bagh, situated adjacent to the public meeting venue.