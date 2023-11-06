Open Menu

Nawaz Reaches Party Central Office After 4 Years, Meets Party Leaders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2023 | 04:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid and former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif reached party’s central secretariat at 180-H Model Town for the first time on Monday after returning to the country from London.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, along with other senior leaders, warmly welcomed and congratulated the party Quaid on his arrival at the central secretariat. Nawaz Sharif was accompanied by his daughter and party’s senior vice president Maryam Nawaz.

The election campaign of the party has entered the next phase with Mian Nawaz Sharif's meetings with political leaders. The PML-M supremo met party senior leaders including Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, Chairman Election Cell Senator Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb.

In the meeting, matters related to general election preparations, party strategy and current situation of the country were discussed.

Later, Bashir Memon, who was in charge of the PML-N Sindh committee, formed for the party supremo's welcome, called on Nawaz Sharif at Model Town and discussed organisational issues and party's future political strategy in the Sindh province.

Nawaz Sharif also congratulated Bashir Memon over joining the party and acknowledge that with the addition of sincere leaders like him [Bashir Memon], the party would become more stronger and active in Sindh province.

