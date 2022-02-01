Nawaz ridicules judicial system by submitting another 'bogus' medical report in court: Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif had again ridiculed the judicial system by submitting another 'bogus' medical report in the high court, and the judiciary would hopefully take 'strict' notice of his such acts to restore the country's prestige internationally.

"An interesting medical report of Nawaz Sharif has been submitted in the high court today. Doctor Shawl, who lives in Washington, narrates in the report that Nawaz Sharif, who resides in London, is under extreme stress due to COVID-19 and his medical condition does not allow him to travel to Pakistan," the minister said in a media talk.

Such "dubious" medical reports, being authored by Nawaz Sharif's personal physician since 2004, he said, were only aimed at making a mockery of the laws of Pakistan and judicial system.

Submission of such reports would not help the PML-N leader to fulfill his objectives, he added.

"In my opinion, the easiest way for Nawaz Sharif is to return the money looted from the people of Pakistan and then continue to stay in London," he noted.

He said ironically, there was only one missing thing in the report that it did not advise Nawaz Sharif to only walk in London Hyde Park.

The minister urged the Sharif family to refrain from submitting such fake medical reports in the court and better return the plundered money to the people of Pakistan.