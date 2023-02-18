UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Seeks Exemplary Punishment For "cabal Of Five"

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Nawaz seeks exemplary punishment for "cabal of five"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday demanded exemplary punishment for "cabal of five" for pushing country into "economic quagmire".

Talking to media in London, he said a"cabal of five" must not escape punishment as sparing them would be unfortunate, who he said were responsible for country's prevailing woes.

"Pakistan is facing grave crisis due to these people and they must pay the price of their deeds," he said, adding they(cabal of five) were responsible for people's miserable lives.

He said that his four-year rule should be compared with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan's four-year (mis)rule.

"People themselves should compare the prices of essential items such as of flour, sugar, edible oil and others during 2018 (When the PML(N) left the Federal government) and their prices during Imran's era.

Replying to a question about audio leaks of former Punjab chief minster Pervaiz Elahi, he said the alleged audio leaks of Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid-e-Azam) leader were serious and a grave issue.

"The audio leak case should be referred to Supreme Judicial Council (SJC)," he demanded, seeking them to be examined thoroughly.

