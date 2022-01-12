UrduPoint.com

Nawaz, Shahbaz Commit Violation Of Courts: AGP

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP), Khalid Javed Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders including Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif have committed violation of courts.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif had submitted affidavit before court regarding his brother Nawaz Sharif's health, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Nawaz Sharif had granted four weeks period by courts to avail medical treatment abroad but he did not return Pakistan till now, he stated.

Both the leaders of PML-N, have committed contempt of court, he remarked.

He said, the matter should be brought to Parliament for discussion.

In reply to a question about role of Supreme Court Bar, he said that the institution should take up the issues of common citizen for redressing their problems. Heappealed the Supreme Court Bar to come forward and help address public welfare issues.

