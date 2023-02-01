Nawaz, Shahbaz saved Pakistan from becoming Sri Lanka: Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz, Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League-N, said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the sitting prime minister Shahbaz Sharif both had played an important role in saving Pakistan from becoming another Sri Lanka

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Maryam Nawaz, Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League-N, said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the sitting prime minister Shahbaz Sharif both had played an important role in saving Pakistan from becoming another Sri Lanka.

She said this while addressing a party workers' convention here in Bahawalpur. She arrived in Bahawalpur on a two-day visit where she was accorded a warm welcome by the party leaders and activists. She reached the venue with a large procession.

Addressing the workers' convention of Pakistan Muslim League-N she said that she was aware of the current economic situation. "I am aware that people have been facing price hikes," she said, adding that former prime minister and chief of PML-N Nawaz Sharif himself was worried about the situation people are confronted with.

She, however, said that due to wrong financial policies introduced by the previous regime headed by the then prime minister Imran Khan the country was forced to face a default-like situation. "Imran-led government is responsible for the current economic situation as he and his government inked a hard agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and later broke it," Marriam said.

She said that the sitting government was forced to increase the prices of petroleum products due to an agreement between IMF signed during the previous government. She, however, said that the current government had succeeded in saving Pakistan from default.

She alleged Imran Khan for damaging the country's interest and looting the national exchequer of the country. She said that party chief and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had instructed her to launch the party campaign from Bahawalpur. "I am thankful to the people of Bahawalpur who showered their love on me," she said.

She said that she was not desirous of any office. "There is a political discussion about my office in the party," she said adding that she was not desirous of any political office and all she wanted was people's love. "People's love is an asset for me," she emphasized.

"Only PML-N can bring the country out of the crisis," she said adding that PML-N would clean sweep in upcoming elections. She said that during the last 75 years, Nawaz Sharif-led governments had executed record mega-development projects in the country. "It was Nawaz Sharif who constructed motorways and made the country atomic deterrent," she said.

She said that terrorism was rooted out through operations namely Zarb-i-Azab and Radul Fasaad launched during Nawaz government. "Nawaz Sharif ended the electricity load shedding, made Gwadar a deep sea port, and executed other mega projects," she said.

She condemned the Peshawar bomb blast which claimed innocent lives. She also prayed for departed souls and those injured in the Peshawar explosion.