Nawaz Sharif a symbol of national development: Abid Sher Ali

Former state minister and central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali said on Wednesday that Mian Nawaz Sharif is a symbol of national development, as he has not only steered the country out of multifaceted crises during his previous tenures but also put it on the road to progress and prosperity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Former state minister and central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali said on Wednesday that Mian Nawaz Sharif is a symbol of national development, as he has not only steered the country out of multifaceted crises during his previous tenures but also put it on the road to progress and prosperity.

Addressing a press conference in Jamia Ubaidia Allama Iqbal Colony here, he said Pakistan is passing through a critical stage as the ill-conceived policies of former rulers have pushed it towards an economic quagmire.

He said that the PMLN always preferred national interests over personal gains. Now it would also overcome the prevailing issues after coming to power with heavy public mandate.

He said that Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and his party posed confidence in the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif and now both parties would struggle jointly to eliminate poverty, unemployment and inflation after winning upcoming general election.

He said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F had withdrawn his candidature from PP-115 and now its candidate Syed Zakaria Shah would support the PML-N candidate Mian Tahir Jameel from the constituency.

Responding to a question, Abid Sher Ali said that the PML-N did not victimise anyone over political differences; however, those elements, who humiliated the monuments of national heroes and vandalized the sensitive military installations on May 9, did not deserve any concession. Everything is going well other than the punishment to those people who were involved in May 9 mayhem, he added.

The PMLN candidate from PP-115 Mian Tahir Jameel also addressed the conference and thanked JUI-F leaders on favouring him for election from the constituency.