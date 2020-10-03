Nawaz Sharif absconder showing himself as revolutionary leader from abroad: Vawda

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Friday said Nawaz Sharif was a absconder but he was trying to make himself as a revolutionary leader while siting abroad.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the PML--N leader Nawaz Sharif should come back to country and face all registered charges against him.

The Minister expressed said Nawaz Sharif was blaming the national institutions merely to get clean chit on his corruption cases and to please the enemy of the state, adding that Pakistan Army was an army of all Pakistanis enjoying support of people.

He said opposition's anti government campaign would not bring desirous results for them and they were using different pressure tactics to protect their leaderships from accountability but they would be failed in that regard.

Faisal Vawda said the government and its leadership would not make any compromise over the issue of accountability of corrupt people, adding previous government had looted the national wealth ruthlessly and ruined the institutions by adopting policy of nepotism and interfering in their official affairs.