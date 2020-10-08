UrduPoint.com
Nawaz Sharif Addresses Party Convention Through Video Link From London

Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:18 PM

Former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has criticized PTI government for inflation and other political issues through his speech, urging his party leaders to keep continue their political struggle.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 8th, 2020) PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Nawaz Sharif addressed his party parliamentarians, ticket holders and others.

Nawaz Sharif came down hard upon PTI government for poor performance in the country.

“There is fraud what has been done to our country,” said Nawaz Sharif while addressing the party leaders.

He was addressing from London through a video link to his party leaders at PML-N office in Lahore on Thursday.

The workers chanted slogan: “Pakistan Bachana hey, Nawaz Sharif ko lana hey,” [We have to save Pakistan by bringing back Nawaz Sharif].

Hundreds of workers have gathered at the PML-N office to listen the address of their leaders.

Nawaz Sharif said that NAB was used by the PTI government against him and his family members.

“Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Khaqan Abbasi and other leaders suffered jails and other issues due to this PTI government,” said Nawaz Sharif.

During his speech, he also got displayed the video clip of former DG FIA Bashir Memon wherein he said that he was asked by Imran Khan to register cases against Nawaz Sharif and his family members but he refused.

The former PM said that why decision on foreign funding was not being delivered and why Aleema Khan was not being asked about her wealth and assets.

“We will unfold everything including your [….] enmity with Pakistan,” said Nawaz Sharif while addressing Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Rana Sana Ullah and other PML-N leaders also addressed the convention and vowed to continue their political struggle against PTI government.

