Nawaz Sharif allowed to contest from NA-15 Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The Returning Officer NA-15 Mansehra on Thursday approved the nomination papers of former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif by dismissing objections raised by PTI leader Azam Khan Swati.

Nawaz Sharif got his candidacy for NA-15 through representatives Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar and Sardar Muhammad Yousaf.

The scrutiny process, held on Thursday, involved arguments from opposition candidates, legal representatives and Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon presenting evidence in favor of Nawaz Sharif.

Following a thorough review, the Returning Officer rejected objections, allowing Nawaz Sharif to contest the elections from NA-15 Mansehra.