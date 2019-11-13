UrduPoint.com
Nawaz Sharif Allowed To Go Abroad After Submitting Rs 7b Indemnity Bond

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 08:29 PM

The Federal Government after detailed deliberations on Wednesday accepted the application of opposition leader Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to permit former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for four weeks for treatment subject to submission of an indemnity bond of Rs 7 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The Federal Government after detailed deliberations on Wednesday accepted the application of opposition leader Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to permit former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for four weeks for treatment subject to submission of an indemnity bond of Rs 7 billion.

Announcing the decision here at a press conference, Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Nasim flanked by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said it was a one time permission only for four weeks.

The former prime minister had to return to the country after recovering from the illness as he was a convict in a corruption case and under trial in another one, he added.

The government, he said, was seeking the indemnity bond as a precaution to respond to the court's queries in case Nawaz Sharif did not return to the country.

Farogh Nasim said keeping in view Nawaz's medical reports of the Sharif Medical City and the Medical board of Punjab Government, the subcommittee considered the application for removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL) on humanitarian grounds.

He, however, clarified that the assurances being sought from the Sharif family in that regard were a legal requirement, which should not be used for political point scoring.

The Sharif family had a right to reject the government's decision or to challenge it in in a court of law, he added.

