Nawaz Sharif Allowed To Travel Abroad Purely In Light Of His Medical Reports: Fawad

Tue 16th June 2020 | 12:40 AM

Nawaz Sharif allowed to travel abroad purely in light of his medical reports: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was allowed to travel abroad purely in the light of his medical reports.

In a talk show on a private news channel, he said the demand of PML-N lawmaker Khwaja Asif for placing the Names of the government's top economic managers on Exit Control List (ECL) was his non-serious approach.

To a question about the influence of bureaucracy in the government's decisions, Fawad Chaudhry said there was no harm in inclusion of experts at the consultation stage, but the final decisions must be made by political leaderships.

He said the bureaucracy was made political loyal during previous governments' tenures, particularly in PML-N.

He said three chief secretaries were remained deputy sectaries with prime minister Nawaz Sharif during his last time in office.

"It was said at the formation of American constitution that staying constantly in powers for over eight years in a democratic system leads to monarchi," he added.

To a question about high number of COVID-19 infected patients anticipated by Asad Umer, the minister said he may have told it on the basis of some analysis.

He also said the government was making all experiments in line with other countries to control COVID-19 and its mortality rate in Pakistan. "Our methodologies are not on trial basis as it requires DRAP's approval," he added.

