Nawaz Sharif announces intention to return to Pakistan next month

The PML-N supremo has made this announcement in meeting with the party workers and supporters at Stanhope House.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif officially announced his intention to return to Pakistan in October of this year.

Nawaz Sharif made this announcement during a meeting with his party workers and supporters at Stanhope House on Friday.

In attendance were prominent figures such as former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N leaders Chaudhary Tanveer, Danyal Chaudhary, Chaudhary Nadeem Khan, Dr. Anjum, and others.

While the sources present at the meeting indicated that Nawaz Sharif's travel to Pakistan is confirmed for next month. However, no exact date was given so far.

The reports emerged three weeks ago that Nawaz Sharif was planning to return to Pakistan in the middle of October. Sources also shared that the three-time former prime minister would be arriving in the "second half of October.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif also reiterated two months earlier that his elder brother would indeed be returning in October and would take the lead in the party's election campaign. Shehbaz emphasized that Nawaz Sharif would abide by the country's legal processes upon his return.

Nawaz Sharif originally arrived in London on November 19, 2019, after falling critically ill while in prison. His family alleged that the government led by Imran Khan and his supporters had attempted to harm Nawaz. He received medical treatment at the Harley Street Clinic and London Bridge Hospital for a duration of four months.

Nawaz had been diagnosed with an immune system disorder, and doctors in Pakistan recommended that he should seek treatment abroad due to the worsening of his condition despite the care he received in the country.