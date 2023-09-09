Open Menu

Nawaz Sharif Announces Intention To Return To Pakistan Next Month

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 09, 2023 | 12:01 PM

Nawaz Sharif announces intention to return to Pakistan next month

The PML-N supremo has made this announcement in meeting with the party workers and supporters at Stanhope House.  

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif officially announced his intention to return to Pakistan in October of this year.

Nawaz Sharif made this announcement during a meeting with his party workers and supporters at Stanhope House on Friday.

In attendance were prominent figures such as former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N leaders Chaudhary Tanveer, Danyal Chaudhary, Chaudhary Nadeem Khan, Dr. Anjum, and others.

While the sources present at the meeting indicated that Nawaz Sharif's travel to Pakistan is confirmed for next month. However, no exact date was given so far.

The reports emerged three weeks ago that Nawaz Sharif was planning to return to Pakistan in the middle of October. Sources also shared that the three-time former prime minister would be arriving in the "second half of October.

"

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif also reiterated two months earlier that his elder brother would indeed be returning in October and would take the lead in the party's election campaign. Shehbaz emphasized that Nawaz Sharif would abide by the country's legal processes upon his return.

Nawaz Sharif originally arrived in London on November 19, 2019, after falling critically ill while in prison. His family alleged that the government led by Imran Khan and his supporters had attempted to harm Nawaz. He received medical treatment at the Harley Street Clinic and London Bridge Hospital for a duration of four months.

Nawaz had been diagnosed with an immune system disorder, and doctors in Pakistan recommended that he should seek treatment abroad due to the worsening of his condition despite the care he received in the country.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London Lead October November 2019 Muslim Family Government

Recent Stories

South Africa start ODI series with a win, after fa ..

South Africa start ODI series with a win, after facing whitewash in T20I series

1 minute ago
 Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude claims nearly 300 live ..

Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude claims nearly 300 lives in Morocco

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah to launch seasonal influenza vaccination c ..

Sharjah to launch seasonal influenza vaccination campaign

10 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak meets Armenia FM; reiterates UA ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak meets Armenia FM; reiterates UAE&#039;s commitment to strengt ..

12 hours ago
698 cases benefit from Zayed Higher Organisation f ..

698 cases benefit from Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination&#03 ..

12 hours ago
 Rugby World Cup kicks off as France faces key orga ..

Rugby World Cup kicks off as France faces key organisational test

12 hours ago
 Pakistani envoy to Belgium discusses scientific co ..

Pakistani envoy to Belgium discusses scientific collaboration

12 hours ago
 Pilot killed in UAE helicopter crash into sea

Pilot killed in UAE helicopter crash into sea

12 hours ago
 Int'l Literacy Day marked with pledges to promote ..

Int'l Literacy Day marked with pledges to promote literacy

12 hours ago
 Crackdown against pilferers; 314 MEPCO officers tr ..

Crackdown against pilferers; 314 MEPCO officers transferred

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan