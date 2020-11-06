Nawaz Sharif architect of lotacracy: Shibli

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 11:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said Nawaz Sharif was the architect of "lotacracy" and he set up its "first factory in Changa Manga".

In a video statement, he said Maryam Safdar spoke in Gilgit Baltistan today and as usual her tone was defeatist and very uncivilised and she talked about turncoats and rigging in election.

He said people of Gilgit Baltistan had rejected Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf would win the upcoming election in the northern areas.

He said the people of Gilgit Baltistan were supporting the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf and the party's workers and supporters were enthusiastically participating in the election campaign.

The minister also recalled that the PML-N had a government in Gilgit Baltistan for five years and due to its poor performance it was bound to lose the upcoming elections.

The people of Gilgit Baltistan were anxious to know about PML-N's new strategy which it could not accomplish during its last five years tenure.

The minister said similarly Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should tell what his party would do for the people of Gilgit Baltistan as his party also ruled for a period of five years.

Shibli said people had lost faith in those who were involved in corruption and misgovernance and these two parties would be defeated in the elections.

