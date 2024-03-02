Open Menu

Nawaz Sharif Asks Fazl To Join Coalition Govt

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 02, 2024 | 12:26 PM

Nawaz Sharif also solicites the support of JUI-F MNAs for the PML-N's candidates for the positions of Prime Minister and President of Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif extended an invitation to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to join the PML-N-led coalition government during a meeting held at Fazl's Islamabad residence.

The discussions on various topics, including the country's political situation came under discussion.

Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N Supremo, urged Maulana Fazl to consider joining the coalition and also solicited the support of JUI-F MNAs for the PML-N's candidates for the positions of Prime Minister and President of Pakistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali and PML-N leaders Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal and Rana Sanaullah were also present there in the meeting.

