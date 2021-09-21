Nawaz Sharif asks party leaders, workers to get ready for next general elections

(@fidahassanain)

The PML-N Supremo says that the country cannot move forward unless the judiciary is independent.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2021) PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has urged the party leaders to mobilise party workers, lawyers, scholars and youths for the next general elections.

Nawaz Sharif has said that the country cannot move forward unless the judiciary is independent.

The former prime minister has expressed these views while addressing the organizational meeting of the Gujranwala Division held on Monday in Islamabad.

A newspaper report claimed that the meeting was first scheduled to be held in Lahore so that the PML-n Central Vice-President Maryam Nawaz could take part but the venue was changed later on directives of Shehbaz Sharif to Islamabad. It said that Maryam Nawaz may skip the next two meetings of the party organization of Multan and Sargodha to be held in Islamabad today and tomorrow.

However, it quoted Marriyum Aurengzeb saying that the venue was changed owing to the National Assembly session and it was not intentional. She said that Maryam Nawaz can attend both the next meetings scheduled in Lahore if she is free.

Earlier on Monday, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif presided over the party meeting while former National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and other party leaders also attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Nawaz Sharif said Lahore, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala had always been strongholds of the PML-N. He pointed out that Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz along with other officials were supervising the party organization . Nawaz said the PMLN had always served the country and the nation so the people were with the PMLN.

He pointed out that during the PML-N’s tenure, the pride of the green flag and green passport enhanced while the present ruler was just waiting for a phone call.

The former PM said, “Unemployment and inflation have pushed people into an abyss. When will cases like Malam Jabba, BRT, billion Tree and Aleema Baji come to an end? Our demand is only transparent elections, ”.

“This is our national right and no one should deprive us of it,

Shehbaz Sharif also addressed the meeting and said the party won the Cantonment Boards elections and this success was achieved due to the service of people. He stated that people trust the PMLN more due to the present inflation and rising unemployment.

Punjab PMLN President Rana Sanaullah said there are no differences in the PMLN and all party leaders are following the narrative of Nawaz Sharif. He said the PMLN is united and will remain intact. “Asking for transparent elections is neither reconciliation nor resistance, it is our right,” he said, adding that holding free and fair elections is important for the continuity of the state. He said the PTI has ruined the parliamentary culture and traditions.

Ayaz Sadiq said that at present, Pakistan is facing failure on all fronts. The leadership imposed on the country is not with the country. The Cantonment elections are the biggest show of public confidence in the PMLN. PMLN General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal also spoke on the occasion and said that the Cantonment Boards elections are the biggest survey against the PTI government.