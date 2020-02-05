UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Sharif Asks UK Hospital To Postpone His Surgery Till Arrival Of Maryam

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 04:34 PM

Nawaz Sharif asks UK hospital to postpone his surgery till arrival of Maryam

Dr. Adnan Khan—the person physician of former three-time PM—has said that the procedure has been postponed, saying that he wanted Maryam Nawaz with him at the time of procedure.

LONDON: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2020) Former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif refused treatment, especially surgery of his disease “ multi vessel coronary artery disease & substantial ischemic & myocardium” here on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Adnan Khan—the personal physician of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif—shared the medical reports about the health of his patient. He wrote: “Former PM #NawazSharif after extensive cardiac evaluation & investigations at Royal Brompton Hospital is found to have complex multi vessel coronary artery disease & substantial ischemic & threatened myocardium. He was planned for a Coronary Intervention last Thursday (30/1),”.

He also wrote: “Mr. Sharif requested it to be rescheduled for this Thursday (6/2) as his daughter #MaryamNawaz @MaryamNSharif wanted to be with him at the time of procedure & was not allowed to travel.

Now, once again, the procedure is being postponed for a later date for the same reason. 2/3,”.

In another tweet, he wrote: “Cardiac Catheterization/Coronary Intervention is of utmost importance for former PM’s health & life. Any undue delay is taxing his health & could have adverse consequences #MaryamNawaz must be with her father at the time of this complicated high risk Cardiac Intervention. 3/3,”.

Nawaz Sharif who suffered from platelets issue and cardiac problem is in London after he was allowed by the Lahore High Court on petition moved by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif for his treatment there last year in November.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Lahore High Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Twitter Threatened London Same November From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Minis ..

5 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Minis ..

5 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Naushehro Feroz ..

41 seconds ago

ERC continue providing humanitarian aid to Rohingy ..

20 minutes ago

ERC continue providing humanitarian aid to Rohingy ..

20 minutes ago

UK Government Announces $31Mln Funding Package For ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.