Nawaz Sharif asks UK hospital to postpone his surgery till arrival of Maryam

Dr. Adnan Khan—the person physician of former three-time PM—has said that the procedure has been postponed, saying that he wanted Maryam Nawaz with him at the time of procedure.

LONDON: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2020) Former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif refused treatment, especially surgery of his disease “ multi vessel coronary artery disease & substantial ischemic & myocardium” here on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Adnan Khan—the personal physician of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif—shared the medical reports about the health of his patient. He wrote: “Former PM #NawazSharif after extensive cardiac evaluation & investigations at Royal Brompton Hospital is found to have complex multi vessel coronary artery disease & substantial ischemic & threatened myocardium. He was planned for a Coronary Intervention last Thursday (30/1),”.

He also wrote: “Mr. Sharif requested it to be rescheduled for this Thursday (6/2) as his daughter #MaryamNawaz @MaryamNSharif wanted to be with him at the time of procedure & was not allowed to travel.

Now, once again, the procedure is being postponed for a later date for the same reason. 2/3,”.

In another tweet, he wrote: “Cardiac Catheterization/Coronary Intervention is of utmost importance for former PM’s health & life. Any undue delay is taxing his health & could have adverse consequences #MaryamNawaz must be with her father at the time of this complicated high risk Cardiac Intervention. 3/3,”.

Nawaz Sharif who suffered from platelets issue and cardiac problem is in London after he was allowed by the Lahore High Court on petition moved by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif for his treatment there last year in November.