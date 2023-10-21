ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Nawaz Sharif, the former Pakistani Prime Minister, has returned to Pakistan after a four-year self-exile in London, citing "vindication" and expressing confidence in his party's ability to address the country's crises.

The charter aircraft "Umeed-e-Pakistan" transported about 164 individuals, comprising party leaders and journalists. Following a brief layover in Islamabad for the necessary paperwork, they will continue their journey to Lahore after a one-hour stop for legal formalities.

Before departing from Dubai to Pakistan, while speaking to journalists at the Dubai airport, he expressed, "I am returning, with my honor upheld by the grace of Almighty Allah.

After a self-imposed exile of four years in London, Nawaz Sharif, a former three-time Prime Minister, is returning to Pakistan. Nawaz came to power in 1990 but faced corruption allegations and was removed in three years. However, he was disqualified from politics for life in 2017 following a conviction related to non-disclosure of income sources. His return is aimed at making a political comeback in the upcoming general elections projected for late January next year.

The former Prime Minister expressed confidence in his party's ability to address the concerns of the people if they win in the upcoming elections. When asked about the general elections, Nawaz Sharif highlighted his role in conducting Pakistan's nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, and expressed his support for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

"When it comes to the January polls, my preference is to rely on the Election Commission's judgment. The Election Commission is responsible for making the best decision regarding the elections," commented Nawaz. He also mentioned that there is currently a "fair" Election Commission in the country.

Nawaz Sharif emphasized that he was the individual responsible for the nuclear tests conducted on May 28, 1998, and not the mastermind behind the attacks on military installations that occurred on May 9, 2023.

The PML-N leader is confident that his party has the capability to address the current crisis in Pakistan.”We have the competence to tackle the nation's challenges," he asserted.

Nawaz Sharif, after spending several days in Riyadh and Dubai, is scheduled to reach Islamabad on Saturday afternoon. From there, he will travel to Lahore, where a welcoming rally by his supporters is planned. The PML-N has long anticipated his return, aiming to leverage Nawaz's political influence and his reputation as a down-to-earth leader to boost their popularity.

Furthermore, Nawaz Sharif expressed his sorrow, noting that the country has regressed instead of progressing. He raised questions about the Pakistan where essential medicines were freely available, emphasizing that the nation he left in 2017 was not the same. He pointed out that during that time, people were gaining employment and receiving complimentary medical treatment.

Nawaz raised a crucial question: Who is to blame for the country's current situation? Despite the challenges, he remains hopeful that Pakistan can recover and thrive.

Nawaz highlighted their struggle: he and his daughter Maryam attended nearly 150 court hearings. He finds it unfortunate that Maryam, who didn't hold public office, was still declared guilty and imprisoned.

Nawaz Sharif, the former Prime Minister, has a past corruption conviction and an unfinished prison sentence hanging over him.

Earlier this week, he ensured a smooth return to Pakistan by getting legal relief from the Islamabad High Court and an accountability court, so there's no immediate risk of arrest upon his arrival.

He spent less than a year of his seven-year prison sentence before gaining approval to receive medical treatment in the United Kingdom. Despite later court orders during former Prime Minister Imran Khan's government, he did not return.

His circumstances took a turn when his brother Shehbaz Sharif assumed power last year, and under his government, changes were made to the law. These changes included reducing the disqualification period for lawmakers from contesting elections to five years. He's often referred to as the "Lion of Punjab" due to his strong support in the eastern and most populous province. He's known for grand political events that involve showcasing impressive support, similar to parading big cats.