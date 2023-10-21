ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N Supremo and former Prime Minister returned to Pakistan on Saturday after a four-year of self-exile in London, citing "vindication" and expressing confidence in his party's ability to address the country's crises.

He arrived here on board a chartered aircraft "Umeed-e-Pakistan" alongwith about 164 individuals, comprising party leaders and journalists.

Following a brief stopover in Islamabad for the necessary paperwork and legal formalitiesv, the chartered aircraft left for Lahore, where Nawaz Sharif was scheduled to address a public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Before departing from Dubai to Pakistan, while speaking to journalists at the Dubai airport, he expressed, "I am returning, with my honor upheld by the grace of Almighty Allah."

Earlier this week, Nawaz Sharif got legal relief from the Islamabad High Court and an accountability court, which ensured his smooth return.