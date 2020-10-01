Nawaz Sharif be tried under high treason for breaking national secrets, demands Chohan

(@fidahassanain)

Nawaz Sharif in his statement had said that Pakistan built its own missile by copying the US missiles.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2020) PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should be tried under treason charges, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said on Thursday.

“Nawaz Sharif should be tried under Article 6 for revealing state secrets,” said Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan.

He was addressing a press conference in Lahore on Thursday.

The provincial minister said that the PML-N Supremo gave statement on cruise missile.

“Three times prime minister has taken oath to protect the state secrets but he has crossed all the limits in his hate against the state institutions,” said Mr.

Chohan.

In its statement, Nawaz Sharif had said that Pakistan built its own missile by copying American ‘Tomahawk missile’ through reverse engineering.

Nawaz Sharif said: “ One of the American missiles landed in Balochistan when Bill Clinton had ordered to fire missiles at Afghanistan during the war.

“We have made our missiles by copying the US missiles,” he added.