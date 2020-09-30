Nawaz Sharif become a revolutionary leader when saw tightening noose against him: Shafqat Mehmood

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 10:00 PM

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Wednesday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members were declared convicted as cases of plundering the national wealth against them were proved. Nawaz Sharif always turned himself into a revolutionary leader when saw that the noose was tightened against him, he said during a talk show programme of a private news channel

The minister said that imposition of leaders with open and shut cases against them on the nation during various periods in the past was a matter of great concern.

He said that every child of the country was knowing about the stories of Sharifs' corruptions and Nawaz Sharif was always faced with slogans against him by angry mobs on coming out of his London residence.

Shafqat Mehmood said that the PML-N leaders were always talking about Qatari letter only and never told about their sources of buying Evenfields Apartments.

The judges who had passed remarks against Nawaz Sharif were respectable, he expressed.

About Nawaz Sharif's statement that he would live life with honor and dignity, the minister said that how Nawaz Sharif was calling his life as dignified in an environment of public hostility around the world.

To yet another question about reopening of educational institutions, he told that it was a good fortune for the nation that all educational institutions were reopened following a difficult period of more than six months of COVID-19 situation and the critical decision about reopening of higher educational institutions in phased manner would be carefully made by the National Command and Operational Center (NCOC). It was realized due to the good strategy of Prime Minister, Imran Khan, the country had successfully controlled COVID-19 by putting back its economy on track, he added.

