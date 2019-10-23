UrduPoint.com
Nawaz Sharif Being Looked After In Best Possible Manner: Dr. Yasmin Rashid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 10:42 PM

Meeting of special medical board, constituted for Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, was held in Services Institute of Medical Sciences under the chair of Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Meeting of special medical board, constituted for Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, was held in Services Institute of Medical Sciences under the chair of Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Momin Agha, Special Secretary Mian Shakeel, Principal SIMS Prof. Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof. Dr. Amir Zaman, Dr. Fatima and Dr Adnan, personal physician of Nawaz Sharif, were also present on this occasion.

The Minister received the details regarding treatment of Nawaz Sharif from the medical board.

Prof. Dr. Mahmood Ayaz briefed Dr. Yasmin Rashid regarding medicines, food and medical facilities being provided to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in hospital.

Personal physician of Nawaz Sharif Dr. Adnan expressed satisfaction over treatment facilities being provided to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said the medical board consisted of best doctors, who were examining Nawaz Sharif. She further maintained that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was being looked after in the best possible manner in hospital.

She said that giving any news about Nawaz Sharif without verification should be avoided.

