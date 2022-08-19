UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Sharif Calls Out For Political Consensus To Resolve Economic Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Nawaz Sharif calls out for political consensus to resolve economic issues

Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday said present economic issues could be resolved through political consensus across the board

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday said present economic issues could be resolved through political consensus across the board.

This he said while meeting the National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, who had called on the PML(N) supremo here in the United Kingdom, said a press release.

Former finance minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the deputy speaker conceded with the former prime minister that Pakistan's development was interlinked with political and economic stability.

The deputy speaker said the incumbent government was striving to resolve the socio-economic challenges faced by country with all possible means.

He expressed the hope that the dynamic leadership of PML(N) supremo could steer the country towards the path of economic progress.

He proposed that all political parties should work together to get the country rid from the current social, political and economic issues.

In return, terming the PML(N) government's tenure an era of economic stability, Nawaz said his party would continue to work for a progressive and developed Pakistan.

He also said the parliamentary supremacy was vital for democracy to thrive in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Democracy Ishaq Dar Progress United Kingdom All From Government

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Has No Information About Possible Me ..

Pentagon Says Has No Information About Possible Meeting With Russia on Arms Cont ..

36 seconds ago
 Govt entrusts Sharjeel Memon with supervising rain ..

Govt entrusts Sharjeel Memon with supervising rain emergency, relief measures

37 seconds ago
 Pakistan categorically rejects attempts of pre-pol ..

Pakistan categorically rejects attempts of pre-polling rigging in IIOJK

39 seconds ago
 SU management extended summer vacations

SU management extended summer vacations

4 minutes ago
 Children bathing in flood waters irks commissioner ..

Children bathing in flood waters irks commissioner

4 minutes ago
 ECP issues contempt notices to Imran Khan for inap ..

ECP issues contempt notices to Imran Khan for inappropriate remarks against CEC

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.