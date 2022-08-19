Nawaz Sharif calls out for political consensus to resolve economic issues

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday said present economic issues could be resolved through political consensus across the board.

This he said while meeting the National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, who had called on the PML(N) supremo here in the United Kingdom, said a press release.

Former finance minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the deputy speaker conceded with the former prime minister that Pakistan's development was interlinked with political and economic stability.

The deputy speaker said the incumbent government was striving to resolve the socio-economic challenges faced by country with all possible means.

He expressed the hope that the dynamic leadership of PML(N) supremo could steer the country towards the path of economic progress.

He proposed that all political parties should work together to get the country rid from the current social, political and economic issues.

In return, terming the PML(N) government's tenure an era of economic stability, Nawaz said his party would continue to work for a progressive and developed Pakistan.

He also said the parliamentary supremacy was vital for democracy to thrive in Pakistan.