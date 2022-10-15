Nawaz Sharif calls Zardari to discuss current political situation

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the former three-time Prime Minister has also inquired after former President during their telephonic conversation.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 15th, 2022) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday made a telephone call to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and inquired after his health.

The sources privy to the development said that Nawaz Sharif extended his wishes to the former President Zardari on returning to his home after illness.

During their telephonic conversation, both the leaders also discussed a raft of issues including the prevailing political situation in the country. While Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari also deliberated on Sunday’s by-elections.

They also discussed about the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

According to the sources, the PPP leader congratulated Nawaz Sharif on the acquittal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz from courts.

On other hand, PTI Chairman Imran Khan is contesting by-elections on all National Assembly seats except one seat in Multan on which Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s daughter has been fielded by the party leadership. The PPP and the PML-N have not fielded big Names on all these seats.