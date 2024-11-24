Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital To Be Expanded In Phases
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2024 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research Centre will be expanded in different phases and modern cancer treatment equipment will be installed.
The mega project will be completed in two phases, while the first phase would be completed in 12 months. Primary & Secondary Health Care sources told APP Sunday that the launching of work on the first phase is on the cards. This hospital will be the first complete government cancer hospital in Pakistan where level-three and level-four cancer patients will also be treated free of charge, they said.
The institute will have pediatric oncology, operation theaters, 10-radiation therapy bunkers, ICU and a 30-bed emergency ward. They said that the cancer hospital will be the first modern hospital of its kind in the public sector. Patients will be provided with modern and quality medical facilities.
Meanwhile, the Punjab chief minister has given instructions to the Health department for the early completion of this hospital.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indian Supreme Court weighs Kashmir freedom struggle leader Yasin Malik's trial amid security concer ..2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover mainpuri2 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad Rizvi highlights security measures following PTI protest23 minutes ago
-
HED changes procedure of recruitment of principals23 minutes ago
-
Educational institutions to remain closed in Islamabad on Monday33 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti offered condolences families of Shaheed Allah Rakhia in Sui33 minutes ago
-
Two-day training on School Safety, Education in Emergencies, Disaster Risk Reduction concludes in AJ ..33 minutes ago
-
Franchised PTI collapsed today: Senior minister42 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi pledges ending violence against women42 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi issues directives for TDPs relief in Kurram43 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti offers Fateh with Bahram Khan on death of his wife43 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka High Commissioner donates eye corneas to AFIO52 minutes ago