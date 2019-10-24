Nawaz Sharif cell forming system is malfunctioning

Medical board has made initial diagnosis of Nawaz Sharif disease which suggest he is suffering from malfunctioning of cell formation system

.According to Professor Mehmood Ayaz, platelets are reduced in blood and immunity weakens .

It is a curable disease while Nawaz Sharif treatment has been started, Professor added.Imran Khan had directed to Punjab government to provide all treatment facilities to PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.It is pertinent to mention here that, Nawaz Sharif condition went critical on Monday later he was shifted to Services hospital.