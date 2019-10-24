UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Sharif Cell Forming System Is Malfunctioning

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:01 PM

Nawaz Sharif cell forming system is malfunctioning

Medical board has made initial diagnosis of Nawaz Sharif disease which suggest he is suffering from malfunctioning of cell formation system

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th October, 2019) Medical board has made initial diagnosis of Nawaz Sharif disease which suggest he is suffering from malfunctioning of cell formation system.

.According to Professor Mehmood Ayaz, platelets are reduced in blood and immunity weakens .

It is a curable disease while Nawaz Sharif treatment has been started, Professor added.Imran Khan had directed to Punjab government to provide all treatment facilities to PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.It is pertinent to mention here that, Nawaz Sharif condition went critical on Monday later he was shifted to Services hospital.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Government Of Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Immunity All From Blood

Recent Stories

Sahiwal killings: victim family says "it was an ac ..

24 minutes ago

Afridi says "We all are pathan" instead of saying ..

45 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of count ..

5 minutes ago

G5 Sahel Says Russia's Support in Counterterrorism ..

5 minutes ago

Prodi Сalls for Joint Political Action to Prevail ..

5 minutes ago

Cooperative department distributes Rs270 million l ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.