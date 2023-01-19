UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Sharif Claims His Four Years’ Rule Was Better Than Imran Khan’s

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 19, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Nawaz Sharif claims his four years’ rule was better than Imran Khan’s

The PML-N Supremo who is likely to return to Pakistan soon says they will take Pakistan out of crisis as they did in the past.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2023) PML-N Supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday drew comparison between his four years rule and Imran Khan’s government, saying that “his four years’ period was better than Khan’s,”.

Calling Imran Khan as “mad man”, Nawaz Sharif said people knew well who delivered.

“Drawn comparison between my four years and four years of this mad man,” said Nawaz Sharif, questioning that what damage this mad man caused to the country.

He claimed that they would take the country out of crisis again.

The PML-N Supremo said that people were prosperous during their four years period.

He expressed these words while talking to the reporters outside his residence in London.

Maryam Nawaz, the senior vice-president of PML-N, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Javed Latif and others were also present there.

Earlier he held meeting with the PML-N leaders at his residence wherein it was decided that Maryam Nawaz, the senior vice president of the party, would fly to the country next week.

Meanwhile, Rana Sanaullah said that Maryam Nawaz would return to Pakistan next week and Nawaz Sharif would also be in Pakistan soon to lead election campaign.

“There is only vote and support of Nawaz Sharif and his return to Pakistan is very important,” said Rana Sanaullah while talking to the reporters in London.

He said that they had complete numbers in Punjab and those people who committed ‘fraud’ would soon meet their fate.

