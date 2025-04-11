Open Menu

Nawaz Sharif Committed To Lead Charge On Balochistan’ S Deep-seated Issues: Huzaifa Rehman

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2025 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Huzaifa Rehman Friday stated that former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is spearheading efforts to tackle the deep-rooted problems plaguing Balochistan, with a strong commitment to forging national consensus.

Talking to the ptv news, Huzaifa Rehman lauded Nawaz Sharif as a stalwart leader who has consistently played a pivotal role in Pakistan's politics, always ready to serve the nation in times of need.

Huzaifa further praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for steering Pakistan out of a tumultuous period sparked by Imran Khan's ouster, crediting him with navigating the country through a complex crisis and stabilizing the economy in the country.

He also expressed admiration for Pakistan's recent economic stability, attributing it to the government's effective

policies.

He reaffirmed his commitment to working for the welfare of the people and aligning with the government's efforts to drive positive change.

He praised Maryam Nawaz for her efforts in mobilizing party workers and rallying support for the PML-N.

Huzaifa is also committed to addressing youth employment policies and sustaining efforts to combat inflation.

