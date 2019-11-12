Nawaz Sharif conditionally allowed to fly to London

(@fidahassanain)

The deadlock persisted so long just because the government wanted some surety from Nawaz Sharif that he would come back to Pakistan after his treatment in London during a certain time.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12th, 2019) The Federal cabinent on Tuesday allowed conditional permission to former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to fly to London, the sources said.

The federal cabinent, they said, sought surety bond from Nawaz Sharif to go to London for treatment. "His name would be removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) after some surety bond," said the sources, adding that " Nawaz Sharif has been allowed permission to go for a limited period of time,".

"What condition has been set is not yet clear," said the sources. The government also did not reveal anything about the surety bond that how much money or property Nawaz Sharif has surrendered to the government to fly abroad.

The cabinet's sub-committee has yet to give its decision regarding removal of Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List.

The sources said that the deadlock on removal of the name of former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from ECL persisted only because the government wantd some surety bond from the former Prime Minister that he would come back to Pakistan after his treatment in London.

Earlier, the sub-committee of the federal cabinet headed by law minister Farogh Naseem expressed serious concerns over National Accountability Bureau's officials for not coming up with clear stance on the matter of Nawaz Sharif's name on Exit Control List.

The NAB officials appeared before the sub-committee of the federal cabinent but they did not carry record of the Nawaz Sharif's case with them to explain the members of the committee. The sources said that the meeting of the committee earlier was delay till after noon but the NAB officials did not take part with proper record of the case. At this, the committee snubbed the NAB officials saying that why the NAB was reluctant to share the clear stance on Nawaz Sharif's matter.

The Committee directed the NAB officials to come up with clear stance and adjourned the proceedings till 9 pm today.

Former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif could not fly to London for his medical treatment because of his name on Exit Control List (ECL) while government and NAB have been blaming each other for last three days. Nawaz Sharif who is ill and suffering from the issue of platelets level had to go to London after the government's medical board recommended his treatment abroad.

Responding to the government's letter, the NAB did not give any response. The sources said that the NAB neither objected to the government's letter nor gave any approval. The NAB, however, said that the government was fully empowered to decide the matter of placing or removing name of any person on ECL.