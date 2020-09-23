UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Sharif Criticized Institutions For His Personal Agenda: Minister Raja Yasir Humayun

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:16 PM

Nawaz Sharif criticized institutions for his personal agenda: minister Raja Yasir Humayun

Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun on Wednesday said Nawaz Sharif's speech during the opposition's All Parties Conference could not be called patriotic in any way

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Higher education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun on Wednesday said Nawaz Sharif's speech during the opposition's All Parties Conference could not be called patriotic in any way.

Addressing a press conference at the DGPR, he said Nawaz Sharif criticized the national institutions for achieving his personal agenda and Nawaz Sharif did not have a right to criticize the institutions.

Nawaz Sharif by critisizing the national institutions had caused the damage to national ideology and integrity, the minister said, adding that Nawaz Sharif's statement in favour of India was an attack on the Two Nation Theory during his tenure.

Raja Yasir Humayun said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, its president Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistan Peoples' Party should disown and separate themselves from Nawaz Sharif's stance which he adopted in his speech.

He said the purpose of the opposition's All Parties Conference was to achieve its personal agenda.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was striving hard to make Pakistan corruption free, adding that the prime minister would never give NRO to corrupt elements.

The minister said the PTI government had put the country on the path to developmentand prosperity.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Education Punjab Muslim All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

DHA explores collaboration with Australian healthc ..

2 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Foreign Affairs Mi ..

2 minutes ago

Six players to watch out at the National T20 Cup

8 minutes ago

MoF announces details of cabinet resolution concer ..

17 minutes ago

Etihad Airways celebrates Saudi National Day

17 minutes ago

Imran Khan will not remain PM if ECP announces dec ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.