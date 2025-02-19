Nawaz Sharif Criticizes Political Group, Calls For Stability, Development
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 19, 2025 | 04:44 PM
PML-N chief says people, especially youth, need a peaceful and progressive Pakistan, where they have opportunities to contribute based on their abilities
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif has said that a certain group lacks the ability for serious negotiations and political reconciliation. He stated that the people of Pakistan will not allow anyone to disrupt the country's development or create an artificial political crisis.
The former prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Senator Irfan Siddiqui, PML-N’s parliamentary party leader in the Senate and chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs at his residence in Raiwind.
Nawaz Sharif emphasized that the people, especially the youth, need a peaceful and progressive Pakistan, where they have opportunities to contribute based on their abilities.
He added that, by the grace of Allah, the country is once again standing on its own feet.
He further stated that the efforts must be made, both inside and outside Parliament, to expose elements trying to spread unrest and instability.
He said, “These people lack the ability to engage in serious negotiations and resolve matters through the political understanding,”.
The PML-N leader urged party parliamentarians to play an active role and maintain a strong connection with the people.
Senator Irfan Siddiqui briefed Nawaz Sharif on the performance of the PML-N parliamentary party in the Senate during the meeting.
Recent Stories
Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for stability, development
Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before s ..
Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale
Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..
Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms
UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..
COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference
Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025
Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years
Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab
XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for stability, development2 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University seminar stresses interdisciplinary collaboration to tackle climate change6 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman resolves 50 complaints6 minutes ago
-
Multan receives first winter rain16 minutes ago
-
Governor felicitates newly appointed CS KP16 minutes ago
-
1.5 million saplings to be planted in Spring tree plantation campaign16 minutes ago
-
Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment23 minutes ago
-
KP govt decides to conduct dope tests for drug addicts in jails26 minutes ago
-
One window camp for disability certificates & Smart cards held26 minutes ago
-
Dera administeration to hold open court minorities26 minutes ago
-
Spring tree plantation drive launched26 minutes ago
-
KP CM urged to ensure effective implementation of 2% Minority Quota in universities36 minutes ago