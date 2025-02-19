Open Menu

Nawaz Sharif Criticizes Political Group, Calls For Stability, Development

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 19, 2025 | 04:44 PM

PML-N chief says people, especially youth, need a peaceful and progressive Pakistan, where they have opportunities to contribute based on their abilities

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif has said that a certain group lacks the ability for serious negotiations and political reconciliation. He stated that the people of Pakistan will not allow anyone to disrupt the country's development or create an artificial political crisis.

The former prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Senator Irfan Siddiqui, PML-N’s parliamentary party leader in the Senate and chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs at his residence in Raiwind.

Nawaz Sharif emphasized that the people, especially the youth, need a peaceful and progressive Pakistan, where they have opportunities to contribute based on their abilities.

He added that, by the grace of Allah, the country is once again standing on its own feet.

He further stated that the efforts must be made, both inside and outside Parliament, to expose elements trying to spread unrest and instability.

He said, “These people lack the ability to engage in serious negotiations and resolve matters through the political understanding,”.

The PML-N leader urged party parliamentarians to play an active role and maintain a strong connection with the people.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui briefed Nawaz Sharif on the performance of the PML-N parliamentary party in the Senate during the meeting.

