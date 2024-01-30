Open Menu

Nawaz Sharif Criticizes PTI In Haroonabad Election Rally

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 30, 2024 | 06:14 PM

The PML-N Supremo envisions a scenario where his governance would have thwarted unemployment, fostering economic prosperity and public well-being.

HAROONABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-jan 30th, 2024) Nawaz Sharif, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister, has accused the ruling PTI of instigating an assault on Pakistan in the face of waning power.

Nawaz Sharif expressed surprise at the massive turnout at the rally when he saw the crowed.

He said the rally's significance is a symbol of Pakistan's prosperity during his tenure, noting the affordability of essential commodities.

The PML-N supremo detailed economic disparities, highlighting the exponential rise in prices of sugar, tractors, urea, and the exchange rate during successive regimes.

Regarding national security, Sharif alleged that the PTI resorted to undermining stability upon losing power, contrasting his commitment to Pakistan's security. He lamented being ousted from office thrice, asserting his steadfastness in protecting national interests. Sharif envisioned a scenario where his governance would have thwarted unemployment, fostering economic prosperity and public well-being.

