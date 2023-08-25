Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sept

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that Nawaz Sharif would postpone his return to a later date.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 25th, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo and former three time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif decided not to return to the country in September.

The decision was made during a meeting between former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif in London.

They agreed that Nawaz Sharif would postpone his return to a later date.

There were discussions about the possibility of Nawaz Sharif returning to Pakistan in either October or November. This consideration is particularly relevant due to the upcoming general elections scheduled for February of the following year.

During their meeting, the PML-N leaders deliberated on the party's political strategy and the overall political landscape of the nation.

In a previous statement, Nawaz Sharif accused individuals of attempting to shield the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, who is allegedly involved in a significant corruption scandal.

While speaking to the media in London, Nawaz Sharif claimed that Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial was making efforts to protect the PTI chief, who is accused of embezzling billions of rupees.

Nawaz Sharif's remarks followed Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial's request for the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to review the disqualification and conviction case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Chairman regarding Toshakhana.

The Chief Justice also indicated that the PTI leader might have been unjustly convicted and not given sufficient time to present his defense.