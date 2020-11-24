Nawaz Sharif deliberately skipping appearance in NAB references: IHC told

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Foreign Office on Tuesday informed Islamabad High Court (IHC) that former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was fully aware about court proceedings pertaining to Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield apartments against him and skipping his attendances deliberately.

The foreign office submitted the report regarding the implementation of arrest warrants to the residence of Nawaz Sharif abroad.

It stated that print and electronic media had also broadcasted the news related to the publishing of advertisement in media to summon former prime minister. The notices had been received at the residence of Nawaz Sharif in London which were served through Royal Mail service.

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing on appeals of NAB and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Azizia and Avennfield references. Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar, Director European Affairs Mubashir Khan from Foreign Ministry, Additional Prosecutor General Jahanzeb Bharwana from NAB and Deputy Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi besides Assistant Directors Ijaz Khan and Tariq Masood from FIA Lahore appeared before the court.

During the course of proceeding, Additional Attorney General said that the court order had been complied and two reports have been submitted.

Advertisements of Nawaz Sharif's summons have been published in the newspaper.

The notices have also been displayed outside Lahore residence of Nawaz Sharif and the court.

NAB officials said that the statements of the officers who sent and pasted the advertisements should be recorded. The advertisement of the summons was published in London and Pakistani newspapers on October 19.

Justice Amir Farooq asked whether the statements of both the officers should be recorded today. On which, the Additional Prosecutor General NAB asked the court to record the statements of the officers as soon as it deems fit.

The Additional Attorney requested the court that two weeks should be given for submission of complete documents and recording of the statement.

Justice Amir Farooq said that it was not necessary to take such a long time to record the statement of the officers. The statements of the officers will be recorded. It is to be assured that every effort has been made to inform Nawaz Sharif about the order.

The Additional Prosecutor General should satisfy the court that whether Nawaz Sharif will have the right to have a lawyer or not, the bench observed.

The court directed NAB to provide judicial assistance at the next hearing and adjourned the hearing till December 2.