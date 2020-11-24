UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Sharif Deliberately Skipping Appearance In NAB References: IHC Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Nawaz Sharif deliberately skipping appearance in NAB references: IHC told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Foreign Office on Tuesday informed Islamabad High Court (IHC) that former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was fully aware about court proceedings pertaining to Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield apartments against him and skipping his attendances deliberately.

The foreign office submitted the report regarding the implementation of arrest warrants to the residence of Nawaz Sharif abroad.

It stated that print and electronic media had also broadcasted the news related to the publishing of advertisement in media to summon former prime minister. The notices had been received at the residence of Nawaz Sharif in London which were served through Royal Mail service.

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing on appeals of NAB and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Azizia and Avennfield references. Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar, Director European Affairs Mubashir Khan from Foreign Ministry, Additional Prosecutor General Jahanzeb Bharwana from NAB and Deputy Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi besides Assistant Directors Ijaz Khan and Tariq Masood from FIA Lahore appeared before the court.

During the course of proceeding, Additional Attorney General said that the court order had been complied and two reports have been submitted.

Advertisements of Nawaz Sharif's summons have been published in the newspaper.

The notices have also been displayed outside Lahore residence of Nawaz Sharif and the court.

NAB officials said that the statements of the officers who sent and pasted the advertisements should be recorded. The advertisement of the summons was published in London and Pakistani newspapers on October 19.

Justice Amir Farooq asked whether the statements of both the officers should be recorded today. On which, the Additional Prosecutor General NAB asked the court to record the statements of the officers as soon as it deems fit.

The Additional Attorney requested the court that two weeks should be given for submission of complete documents and recording of the statement.

Justice Amir Farooq said that it was not necessary to take such a long time to record the statement of the officers. The statements of the officers will be recorded. It is to be assured that every effort has been made to inform Nawaz Sharif about the order.

The Additional Prosecutor General should satisfy the court that whether Nawaz Sharif will have the right to have a lawyer or not, the bench observed.

The court directed NAB to provide judicial assistance at the next hearing and adjourned the hearing till December 2.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Foreign Office National Accountability Bureau London Federal Investigation Agency October December Islamabad High Court Media From Court

Recent Stories

UAE has prioritised talents, intellectuals: Khawla ..

21 minutes ago

Emirates Offers Expanded, Multi-Risk Travel Insura ..

46 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates 3rd phase of Solar ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Indonesia discuss ways to enhance relations, ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

1 hour ago

DIB rings market-opening bell to celebrate listing ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.