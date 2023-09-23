Nawaz Sharif demands accountability for '2017 conspiracy'

(@Abdulla99267510)

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML) Supremo Nawaz Sharif emphasized that Pakistan's journey towards progress could not be realized unless those responsible for the 2017 conspiracy that brought the nation to the brink of disaster are held accountable.

Nawaz Sharif stressed the importance of upholding the law in dealing with those behind the conspiracy.

He was addressing a spontaneous party gathering in London on Friday.

Nawaz Sharif also alleged the involvement of former chief justices of Pakistan, Saqib Nisar and Asif Saeed Khosa, along with Supreme Court Judge Azmat Saeed, in the conspiracy and called for their accountability.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif revealed that the Primary focus of the meeting was to discuss arrangements for Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan.

Prior to the London meeting, Shehbaz Sharif met with the media to clarify that there had been no change in the planned return date for Nawaz Sharif, dismissing speculations.

Shehbaz refrained from commenting on rumors about Nawaz Sharif's return, assuring that a response to such speculations would be provided soon. Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N senior vice-president, indicated that extensive preparations were in progress for Mian Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan, with the meeting discussing reception plans and related matters.

Prominent PML-N figures, including Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Mian Javed Latif, Talal Chaudhary, Abid Sher Ali, and others, were present at the London meeting.