Nawaz Sharif departs for London in air-ambulance from Lahore

Former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was accompanied by his brother Shehbaz Sharif and personal physician Dr. Adnan Khan.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2019) PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on departed for London in an air ambulance here on Tuesday.

Nawaz Sharif, who was suffering from different dieseases including the issue of platelets, was also accompanied by his brother Shehbaz Sharif and personal physician Dr Adnan Khan and others.

A special air-ambulance arrived at Lahore's Haj Terminal from Doha on Tuesday early morning. The air ambulance has facility of an intensive care unit and an operation theatre besides a team of doctors and paramedical staff.

The doctors, according to the sources, conducted medical tests of Nawaz Sharif before his departure to London and all his medical files were handed over to the team going with him to London.

Before his departure to Lahore airport, lot of supporters and party workers gathered outside Jati Umra. The party workers and supporters followed Nawaz Sharif to airport and chanted slogans in his favor. However, Nawaz Sharif went to airport through a car instead of any ambulance and the workers showered rose petals on his car.