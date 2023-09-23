Open Menu

Nawaz Sharif Did Not Escape From Jail To Fly To London, Says Solangi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 23, 2023 | 04:15 PM

Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to London, says Solangi

The federal minister for information and broadcasting assures that Nawaz would be handled within the confines of the law upon his return to Pakistan.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2023) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said that PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif left for London with proper court and government authorization, emphasizing that it was not an escape from incarceration.

Solangi assured that Nawaz would be handled within the confines of the law upon his return to Pakistan.

Solangi clarified that there was no ambiguity in the caretaker government's stance regarding the upcoming elections, despite some individuals attempting to sow confusion.

During a visit to the Karachi Press Club, Solangi declined to speculate on which court Nawaz Sharif might approach upon his return, stating that such inquiries should be directed to Nawaz himself.

The caretaker Information Minister affirmed that all registered political parties would receive equal opportunities to engage in the electoral process.

Solangi reiterated the caretaker government's commitment to fulfilling its constitutional obligations and providing necessary resources to the Election Commission for conducting the elections.

Regarding the exchange rates and fuel prices, Solangi mentioned that the current government had no control over pricing mechanisms, which were influenced by global market rates.

However, he expressed optimism about potential reductions in petroleum product prices due to the strengthening of the local Currency, which could benefit the public.

Solangi also pointed out that power theft was unfair to other consumers, and he suggested reevaluating the existing mechanism for recovering these losses.

He emphasized that the interim government's Primary goals were to stabilize the national economy, prevent default, and reduce political tensions, although legislative actions were not within their purview.

