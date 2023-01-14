Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had directed the party leaders and workers to do preparations for the election in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had directed the party leaders and workers to do preparations for the election in Punjab.

PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif passed on the directives while presiding over a consultative meeting of the party leadership in London, the minister said in a series of tweets.

Marriyum said Quaid Nawaz Sharif had also directed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also president of the PML-N, to set up a Parliamentary board.

She said the PML-N Quaid had asked the party leaders and workers to contest the election in Punjab with full passion, confidence, strength and preparations.

The minister quoted Nawaz Sharif as saying that the PML-N would stand victorious in the election.