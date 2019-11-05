Nawaz Sharif discharged from Services Hospital

(@fidahassanain)

Nawaz Sharif spent around two weeks in Services Hospital for his treatment.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2019) Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been discharaged from Services Hospital, the sources said.

Nawaz Sharif, they said, talked to Professor Dr. Mahmood Ayaz and told him that he might go home at his convenience. At this, Dr. Mahmood Ayaz said that they would continue the treatment of Nawaz Sharif till he was there in the hospital. The sources said that Nawaz Sharif was waiting for the release of her daughter Maryam Nawaz. Shehbaz Sharif also reached Services Hospital. The sources said that Nawaz Shahrif was in Sharif Medical City's ambulance and would leave soon as he would get information about her dauther's release.

On November 2, Dr. Adnan Khan, the personal physician of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, tweeted about his health saying that he was in critical condition after platelets level of the former prime minister dropped again.

Dr. Adhan said that why the platelets are dropping must be established without any delay. He made these revelations about Nawaz Sharif's health on twitter.

Howeve, the doctors said that Nawaz Sharif was now better and was being discharged from the hospital, the sources said.

Last month, Nawaz Sharif secured his bail from Lahore High Court and Islamabad High Court on medical grounds in Chaudhary Sugar mills case and Al-Azizia referencec respectively.

On Oct 22, Nawaz Sharif, who is three-time prime minister, was shifted to Services Hospital after his platelets levels dropped and his health condition deteriorated in the NAB's custody. Initially, he suffered from plateless disorder and developed a clouting problem in his body after which he was shifted there.