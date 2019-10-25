Nawaz Sharif disease is curable: Dr Tahir Shamsi

(@FahadShabbir)

Haematologist & Transplant Physician Doctor Tahir Shamsi has said it is good that Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif did not have Cancer and his disease is curable

His disease name is acute immune thrombocytopenic. This disease is normally found in children but in some cases this posed to aged people too". DR Tahir Shamsi Said.Addressing to media persons he further said that this is good that he didn't have Bone Cancer.

This disease can be cured with one medicine among steroids or IVIG injections.. Platelets condition starts improving within 4 to 5 days after taking this medicine. .He further said that after taking IVIG injections Platelets became normal after 10 to 12 days and to keep the level of Platelets proper, these drugs have to be used for six to twelve months.

When Platelets came to normal level man is able to do routine life work .