UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Sharif Disease Is Curable: Dr Tahir Shamsi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 04:26 PM

Nawaz Sharif disease is curable: Dr Tahir Shamsi

Haematologist & Transplant Physician Doctor Tahir Shamsi has said it is good that Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif did not have Cancer and his disease is curable

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th October, 2019) Haematologist & Transplant Physician Doctor Tahir Shamsi has said it is good that Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif did not have Cancer and his disease is curable."Fortunately Nawaz Sharif disease has been diagnosed.

His disease name is acute immune thrombocytopenic. This disease is normally found in children but in some cases this posed to aged people too". DR Tahir Shamsi Said.Addressing to media persons he further said that this is good that he didn't have Bone Cancer.

This disease can be cured with one medicine among steroids or IVIG injections.. Platelets condition starts improving within 4 to 5 days after taking this medicine. .He further said that after taking IVIG injections Platelets became normal after 10 to 12 days and to keep the level of Platelets proper, these drugs have to be used for six to twelve months.

When Platelets came to normal level man is able to do routine life work .

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Drugs Doctor Man Cancer Media

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif life is in danger: MS Services Hospit ..

3 minutes ago

National Accountability Bureau Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa ..

6 minutes ago

China innovation Index rises faster in 2018

6 minutes ago

Lebanon protesters reject concessions, block key r ..

6 minutes ago

One dead, two missing in landslides weeks after ty ..

8 minutes ago

Sialkot temple reopened after 72 years of closure

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.