Open Menu

Nawaz Sharif Due Before IHC Today For Appeals Against Convictions In Avenfield, Al-Azizia References

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 21, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Nawaz Sharif due before IHC today for appeals against convictions in Avenfield, Al-Azizia references

The Islamabad High Court, headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, will hear the cases.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to attend the appeals hearing for his convictions in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption cases at the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday (today)

The Islamabad High Court, headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, will hear the cases.

Ahead of the hearing, the court's registrar's office issued a circular addressing security concerns, instructing the Inspector General of Police Islamabad Capital Territory, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, and the Federal capital's administration to implement necessary security measures.

The circular emphasized maintaining order in the court without disrupting regular cases and ensuring that only authorized individuals, holding passes issued by the registrar's office, enter the courtroom.

Furthermore, the circular specified that counsels for the appellant should submit a list of up to 15 individuals for entry passes, while the offices of the attorney general and advocate general of Islamabad can submit lists of up to five law officers each.

The courtroom attendance is restricted to 30 journalists to observe the proceedings.

Previously, the PML-N leader's appeals were dismissed when he left the country for medical treatment, but after his return and surrender, the court reinstated the appeals with no objection from the National Accountability Bureau.

Sharif, sentenced in 2018 to seven and 10 years in prison for Al-Azizia and Avenfield references, respectively, seeks to overturn the trial court's decisions through these appeals.

His daughter Maryam Nawaz and her husband, Captain (retd) Safdar, co-accused in the cases, have already been acquitted by the appellate court.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Chief Justice Corruption Islamabad Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Nasir 2018 Islamabad High Court Muslim From Court

Recent Stories

Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kil ..

Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kill 3 Terrorists

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of ..

Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualificat ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pa ..

Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pak-UAE cooperation in diverse s ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakista ..

Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakistan ahead of COP 28

14 hours ago
Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for fir ..

Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for first time: EU monitor

14 hours ago
 Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elec ..

Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elections: Caretaker Minister for ..

14 hours ago
 Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, s ..

Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, says coach Rangnick

14 hours ago
 Ukraine's Dnipro advance far from breakthrough: an ..

Ukraine's Dnipro advance far from breakthrough: analysts

14 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agreed to explore new trade ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agreed to explore new trade avenues

14 hours ago
 Police arrest drug peddler, recovered liqour

Police arrest drug peddler, recovered liqour

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan