Nawaz Sharif due before IHC today for appeals against convictions in Avenfield, Al-Azizia references

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Islamabad High Court, headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, will hear the cases.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to attend the appeals hearing for his convictions in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption cases at the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday (today)

The Islamabad High Court, headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, will hear the cases.

Ahead of the hearing, the court's registrar's office issued a circular addressing security concerns, instructing the Inspector General of Police Islamabad Capital Territory, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, and the Federal capital's administration to implement necessary security measures.

The circular emphasized maintaining order in the court without disrupting regular cases and ensuring that only authorized individuals, holding passes issued by the registrar's office, enter the courtroom.

Furthermore, the circular specified that counsels for the appellant should submit a list of up to 15 individuals for entry passes, while the offices of the attorney general and advocate general of Islamabad can submit lists of up to five law officers each.

The courtroom attendance is restricted to 30 journalists to observe the proceedings.

Previously, the PML-N leader's appeals were dismissed when he left the country for medical treatment, but after his return and surrender, the court reinstated the appeals with no objection from the National Accountability Bureau.

Sharif, sentenced in 2018 to seven and 10 years in prison for Al-Azizia and Avenfield references, respectively, seeks to overturn the trial court's decisions through these appeals.

His daughter Maryam Nawaz and her husband, Captain (retd) Safdar, co-accused in the cases, have already been acquitted by the appellate court.