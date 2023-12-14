Nawaz Sharif expects public verdict on Feb 8 following landmark legal victories

(@Abdulla99267510)

Since his return in October, Sharif has consistently called for accountability against those responsible for the ousting of his government in 2017, asserting that the repercussions extended beyond his family to affect the entire nation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2023) In a televised address, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), shared his optimism regarding the upcoming general elections and the support his party is likely to receive.

This address marked Sharif's first public appearance since returning from a four-year exile in London.

In the recorded message aired on Thursday, Sharif highlighted the significance of the February 8, 2024 elections, urging the nation to voice their judgments. He expressed confidence that the recent victories secured in the courts would garner public support and end what he perceives as injustices.

Emphasizing the people's role in shaping the country's future, Sharif stated, "My people, you don't need to reach out to any court as you yourself are the judge." With an eye on a potential fourth term, Sharif's legal victories in major corruption cases, including the Al Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield cases, have strengthened his political standing.

The recent rulings by the Islamabad High Court have removed significant legal barriers for Sharif's participation in the upcoming elections, with only the removal of a life ban on holding public office pending.

Expressing gratitude for the court's decisions, Sharif acknowledged the unwavering support from his followers, emphasizing that the victories are collective. He criticized the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for allegedly orchestrating a witch hunt against him based on the directives of a former Supreme Court judge.

Lamenting previous hardships, including imprisonment, abuse, and character assassination, Sharif vowed resilience in the face of future challenges. Without explicitly naming his political rival, Imran Khan, Sharif insinuated that his removal from power was necessary to bring in a favored successor, questioning the reasons behind Pakistan's economic downturn, return to IMF reliance, and resurgence of terrorism after his government's efforts to combat it.

Addressing concerns about high inflation and unemployment, Sharif pledged determination in navigating the challenging circumstances ahead, signifying a renewed focus on political and economic issues in the country.