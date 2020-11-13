Nawaz Sharif expresses grief over death of PHC CJ Waqar Seth

(@fidahassanain)

PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to former PHC CJ, saying that he earned his place in history through courage and character and that he would remain in example to follow because of his fearlessness.

“It is indeed saddening to learn of Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth’s demise.

He earned his place in history through courage and character. His fearlessness as a judge will remain an example to follow. May God grant exaltations to him and patience to the bereaved,” Nawaz Sharif tweeted.

Earlier today, funeral prayer of PHC CJ Waqar Seth was offered in Peshawar which was attended by large number of people.

Later, he was laid to rest in a local graveyard.