Nawaz Sharif faced all difficult situations with steadfastness, bravery: Muqam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs as well as National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam has said that Pakistan Muslim League-N supreme leader and former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had faced all difficult situations and injustices with steadfastness and bravery.

In a press statement here, Amir Muqam said that Sharif family including PMLN Vice President, Mayam Nawaz Sharif and Captain (Retd) Muammad Safdar were victimized and finally both were acquitted in Avenfield reference after long legal struggle.

Muqam said that Nawz Sharif despite international pressure had made Pakistan's an atomic power and made the country's defense impregnable. He said today no foreign country can make an evil eye on Pakistan.

He said the Nawaz Sharif government had established a network of motorways and kept prices of daily used commodities at very minimum to facilitate people.

Amir Muqam, who is also PMLN KP President said that Nawaz Sharif would soon come to Pakistan once doctors declare him fit for travelling and would use his vast political and administration experience to take the country out of economic and other challenges.

He said Nawaz Sharif was the only hope of the people of Pakistan, who had all the ability and skills to take the country out of existing challenges and make the country an economic power.

The existing coalition government under the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's leadership was working day and night to provide relief to masses. Muqam said that PMLN was following the policy of PMLN supreme leader Nawaz Sharif.

Amir Muqam said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had visited all flood hit areas of the country including KP and personally oversaw rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations there.

Muqam said disbursement of Rs 25,000 cash among flood affected people was underway in the country including Khyber Pakthunkhwa and over Rs70 billion were distributed among flood victims of the country including KP till October 8, 2022.