Nawaz Sharif faced political victimization with bravery, steadfastness: Maryam Nawaz

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had faced political victimization with bravery and steadfastness, and would address all challenges after coming into power.

She was addressing the Party workers and leaders here Saturday. The PML-N leaders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vowed to give a historic welcome to PMLN Quaid, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif upon his arrival to his home country on October 21.

Besides Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif, leaders of PML-N including Engr Amir Muqam, PML-N General Secretary Murtaza Javed Abbassi and others spoke on the occasion.

Maryam Nawaz said that the return of the three times elected Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to his country would help address the issues of terrorism, shabby economic, high inflation and price hike.

She said that the people of Pakistan including KP were eagerly awaiting to give historic welcome to their beloved leader.

Maryam said Nawaz Sharif was punished for saving people from price hike and load shedding.

She said the country was plunged into price hike after the removal of Nawaz Sharif government through a conspiracy and the people of Pakistan were deprived of development.

Maryam said that Nawaz Sharif had started and completed record development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as evident from the Hazara Motorway, Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital Swat and others.

She said that only Nawaz Sharif can take the country out of existing grave challenges.

She said that Nawaz Sharif had strengthened the federation and economy besides including the people in the development process.

The PML-N Senior Vice President said that Nawaz Sharif was coming to his country for the betterment of people and the development of Pakistan. Pakistan and its people need the services of Nawaz Sharif today, she expressed.

Engr Amir Muqam said that the conspiracy against Nawaz Sharif was in fact a conspiracy against the people of Pakistan.

After the return of Nawaz Sharif, he said a new era of economic progress and prosperity would start and the price hike would be considerably reduced in the country.

Engr Amir Muqam said that the people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa knew about the 10 years of the looter and plunder elements that deceived the masses in the name of change.

Engr Amir Muqam that the elements that had ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif were responsible for the unprecedented price hike and high prices of petroleum products today.

Murtaza Javed Abbassi said that the people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa would give a historic welcome to their beloved leader on October 21.

He said the people and workers of PML-N of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa love Nawaz Sharif and their participation would be historic.