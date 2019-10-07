Nawaz Sharif Files Review Petition In Arshad Malik Video Scandal Case
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 11:14 PM
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif Monday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its verdict in Arshad Malik video scandal case
Advocate Khawaja Haris submitted the plea on behalf of Nawaz Sharif and said the decision was affected the privilege of petitioner.
The review petition nominates judge Arshad Malik and others as respondents in the case.