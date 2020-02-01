Nawaz Sharif final Medical report prepared on January 30th, says Dr. Adnan

(@FahadShabbir)

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st February, 2020) Ex- Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif's personal physician Dr. Adnan Khan has stated that the final medical report of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has been prepared on January 30th.

In a statement, he maintained that notary public and Pakistan High Commission has confirmed this report.On the other hand Punjab home department asked former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to submit fresh medical reports within three days to the provincial authorities in relation to a bail plea filed by him.

Earlier this month, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid had said that the relief granted to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for medical treatment abroad had expired and he should submit an updated report regarding his health to the provincial authorities.On December 25, the former premier's legal team had submitted a report to authorities in Pakistan detailing the health of the former premier and asked the court to extend his bail on medical grounds.