Nawaz Sharif fully capable to revive tourism industry, mega projects in G-B

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Ex-Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman said on Saturday that Nawaz Sharif is fully capable of reviving the tourism industry and mega projects in Gilgit-Baltistan areas.

"Credit goes to Nawaz Sharif, who has made efforts for the tourism sector and the construction of road networks in the Gilgit-Baltistan region, he said while talking to ptv.

Welcoming the former Prime Minister to his hometown, he said, the people of the Northern Region are pinning high hopes on Nawaz Sharif, who can change the fate of this country.

Commenting on development projects initiated by Nawaz's government in G-B, he said the Diamer-Bhasha dam launched by PML-N would generate 10,000 megawatts of electricity after completion of the project. He said national grid stations would have extra electricity to supply throughout the country. He hoped that PML-N would win the next elections under the umbrella of Nawaz Sharif.