Nawaz Sharif Govt Made Pakistan's Defense Impregnable On May 28: Engr Amir Muqam

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Nawaz Sharif Govt made Pakistan's defense impregnable on May 28: Engr Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Federal Minister for SAFRON, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Engr Amir Muqam here Thursday said that Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has made Pakistan defense impregnable after sucessfully conducting six nuclear explosions on May 28, 1998.

Addressing a Youm e Takbeer function here at PMLN Secretariat, Engr Amir Muqam said that the then Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has overlooked international pressure and conducted six nuclear tests at Chaghi mountains in Balochistan in response to five such tests by India earlier in the same month. He said that now no element could cast an evil eye on Pakistan which is the 7th declared nuclear power of world and first of the Muslim Ummah.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Pakistan has given befitting response to India during operation Iron Wall and inflicted heavy losses to the enemy.

While paying rich tributes to the politcal and military leadership for powerful response to India's blatant aggression during Maraka e Haq, Engr Amir Muqam said that spirit of Pakistani nation was historic. 

He said that Pakistan has showed superiority in all fields against India and several warplanes including Rafale of the enemy were shotdown.

Engr Amir Muqam said that today was a historic day celebrated through out the  country and Azad Kashmir to pay tributes to the then politcal leadership, military leadership and scientists for making Pakistan defense invincible 27 years ago.

He said that a big public gathering will be held at Mirpur Azad Kashmir this evening in connection with Youm e Takbeer. Engr Amir Muqam said that people of Azad Kashmir will participate in large number in the public meeting and will reiterate to continue their struggle for freedom from india's yoke.

He said Pakistan will continue moral, political and diplomatic support of Kashmiris. He said Pakistan was a peaceful country and its desire for peace should not be considered its weakness. Engr Amir Muqam said that road to peace in South  Asia was passing through Kashmir and urged international community including superpowers to look beyond trade interests and put presure on fascist Modi Govt to grant right of self-determination to the oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK as per UN Security Council resolutions. He said Pakistan Muslim League has created Pakistan and his party will make it an economic power.

On this occasion, fullt throated slogans in favour of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Engr Amir Muqam were raised.

APP/fam

