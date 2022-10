ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic demise of senior anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kneya.

Talking to media persons, he said he was deeply grieved with the sad demise of senior anchorperson and journalist.